KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
ILJIN MATERIALS 67,500 DN 2,400
Daewoong 36,450 UP 100
SamyangFood 95,700 UP 1,800
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,000 UP 650
CJ CheilJedang 454,000 UP 19,000
TaekwangInd 1,175,000 UP 27,000
SSANGYONGCNE 7,820 DN 20
KAL 30,000 UP 250
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,310 DN 170
LG Corp. 126,500 0
POSCO CHEMICAL 146,000 DN 5,500
BoryungPharm 22,000 UP 50
L&L 14,350 DN 500
LOTTE Fine Chem 63,500 DN 1,800
HYUNDAI STEEL 61,900 UP 1,800
Shinsegae 322,000 UP 3,000
Nongshim 301,000 UP 5,000
SGBC 86,300 UP 2,000
Hyosung 108,000 DN 1,000
LOTTE 39,000 UP 100
Binggrae 61,700 DN 200
GCH Corp 39,800 DN 400
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 10,500 DN 600
POSCO 409,500 UP 2,500
DB INSURANCE 51,100 UP 500
SamsungElec 81,200 DN 2,000
NHIS 13,350 DN 100
SK Discovery 55,900 DN 1,500
LS 77,200 UP 2,900
GC Corp 376,000 DN 8,000
GS E&C 46,250 UP 150
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 44,000 UP 800
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 641,000 DN 11,000
KPIC 287,500 DN 19,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 10,650 DN 150
SKC 140,000 DN 3,000
GS Retail 37,700 UP 400
Ottogi 551,000 UP 5,000
IlyangPharm 39,300 UP 500
F&F 180,000 0
(MORE)
(Yonhap Feature) From Oscar-winning Youn Yuh-jung to fashion guru Milanonna, the uncommon grandmas that young S. Koreans love
Harvard professor accuses Korean-American scholar of 'savage attacks' on his much-criticized comfort women paper
(LEAD) K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
Late Samsung chairman's artworks donated to MMCA include symbolic masterpieces
Vaccinated people to be exempted from mandatory self-isolation in S. Korea
LH employees draw fire for buying public housing intended for underprivileged families
(LEAD) Moon says real estate policy is key reason for by-election rout
N. Korea says U.S. offer to explain outcome of policy review 'well received'
S. Korea working closely with U.S. to secure COVID vaccines before June: ambassador
(LEAD) New cases back above 500 amid possible hike woes