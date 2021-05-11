KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
MERITZ SECU 4,960 DN 60
HtlShilla 94,300 UP 200
Hanmi Science 70,400 DN 700
SamsungElecMech 176,000 DN 7,000
Hanssem 112,000 DN 1,500
TAEYOUNG E&C 14,100 UP 250
KSOE 160,500 UP 1,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 45,800 DN 1,450
OCI 116,500 DN 6,000
LS ELECTRIC 57,800 0
KorZinc 481,500 UP 7,500
SamsungHvyInd 6,030 0
SYC 65,200 UP 1,800
HyundaiMipoDock 94,100 UP 1,100
IS DONGSEO 66,600 DN 1,700
S-Oil 98,100 UP 1,600
LG Innotek 197,000 DN 4,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 300,500 DN 7,500
HMM 44,400 UP 200
HYUNDAI WIA 73,100 DN 1,400
KumhoPetrochem 264,000 DN 13,500
Mobis 277,500 DN 6,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 40,400 DN 100
HDC HOLDINGS 15,250 UP 650
S-1 81,800 DN 300
ZINUS 85,500 DN 1,600
Hanchem 241,500 DN 11,500
DWS 44,500 DN 1,600
KEPCO 24,500 UP 50
SamsungSecu 46,900 UP 450
SKTelecom 319,500 UP 1,000
SNT MOTIV 60,400 DN 1,600
HyundaiElev 50,800 UP 1,050
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 26,850 UP 150
Hanon Systems 16,700 DN 400
SK 281,000 DN 8,500
ShinpoongPharm 70,600 DN 4,500
Handsome 51,000 UP 2,950
Asiana Airlines 15,500 DN 250
COWAY 69,800 DN 900
-
(Yonhap Feature) From Oscar-winning Youn Yuh-jung to fashion guru Milanonna, the uncommon grandmas that young S. Koreans love
-
Harvard professor accuses Korean-American scholar of 'savage attacks' on his much-criticized comfort women paper
-
(LEAD) K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
Late Samsung chairman's artworks donated to MMCA include symbolic masterpieces
-
Vaccinated people to be exempted from mandatory self-isolation in S. Korea
-
-
-
-
-
LH employees draw fire for buying public housing intended for underprivileged families
-
(LEAD) Moon says real estate policy is key reason for by-election rout
-
N. Korea says U.S. offer to explain outcome of policy review 'well received'
-
S. Korea working closely with U.S. to secure COVID vaccines before June: ambassador
-
(LEAD) New cases back above 500 amid possible hike woes