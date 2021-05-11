MERITZ SECU 4,960 DN 60

HtlShilla 94,300 UP 200

Hanmi Science 70,400 DN 700

SamsungElecMech 176,000 DN 7,000

Hanssem 112,000 DN 1,500

TAEYOUNG E&C 14,100 UP 250

KSOE 160,500 UP 1,000

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 45,800 DN 1,450

OCI 116,500 DN 6,000

LS ELECTRIC 57,800 0

KorZinc 481,500 UP 7,500

SamsungHvyInd 6,030 0

SYC 65,200 UP 1,800

HyundaiMipoDock 94,100 UP 1,100

IS DONGSEO 66,600 DN 1,700

S-Oil 98,100 UP 1,600

LG Innotek 197,000 DN 4,000

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 300,500 DN 7,500

HMM 44,400 UP 200

HYUNDAI WIA 73,100 DN 1,400

KumhoPetrochem 264,000 DN 13,500

Mobis 277,500 DN 6,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 40,400 DN 100

HDC HOLDINGS 15,250 UP 650

S-1 81,800 DN 300

ZINUS 85,500 DN 1,600

Hanchem 241,500 DN 11,500

DWS 44,500 DN 1,600

KEPCO 24,500 UP 50

SamsungSecu 46,900 UP 450

SKTelecom 319,500 UP 1,000

SNT MOTIV 60,400 DN 1,600

HyundaiElev 50,800 UP 1,050

AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 26,850 UP 150

Hanon Systems 16,700 DN 400

SK 281,000 DN 8,500

ShinpoongPharm 70,600 DN 4,500

Handsome 51,000 UP 2,950

Asiana Airlines 15,500 DN 250

COWAY 69,800 DN 900

(MORE)