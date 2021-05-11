KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE SHOPPING 121,000 DN 8,500
IBK 10,400 UP 100
DONGSUH 31,300 DN 500
SamsungEng 19,200 UP 1,300
SAMSUNG C&T 135,000 DN 1,500
PanOcean 7,450 UP 60
SAMSUNG CARD 35,250 UP 650
CheilWorldwide 23,200 UP 200
KT 30,500 UP 1,050
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL228000 UP9000
LOTTE TOUR 18,300 UP 150
LG Uplus 14,700 UP 650
SAMSUNG LIFE 86,000 UP 600
KT&G 84,400 UP 600
DHICO 13,000 DN 100
Doosanfc 41,250 DN 850
LG Display 23,350 DN 1,300
Kangwonland 26,050 UP 50
NAVER 349,000 DN 13,000
Kakao 114,500 DN 1,500
NCsoft 850,000 DN 28,000
KIWOOM 136,000 DN 4,500
DSME 40,300 UP 700
DSINFRA 11,350 UP 450
DWEC 7,580 UP 70
DongwonF&B 233,500 UP 7,000
KEPCO KPS 35,250 UP 250
LGH&H 1,561,000 DN 32,000
LGCHEM 911,000 DN 1,000
KEPCO E&C 38,550 UP 2,800
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 89,300 UP 4,300
HYUNDAI ROTEM 21,150 UP 650
LGELECTRONICS 149,000 DN 4,500
Celltrion 270,500 DN 4,500
Huchems 21,900 DN 250
DAEWOONG PHARM 153,000 UP 2,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 96,700 UP 900
KIH 110,000 DN 3,000
LOTTE Himart 42,500 UP 100
GS 50,000 UP 700
(MORE)
-
(Yonhap Feature) From Oscar-winning Youn Yuh-jung to fashion guru Milanonna, the uncommon grandmas that young S. Koreans love
-
Harvard professor accuses Korean-American scholar of 'savage attacks' on his much-criticized comfort women paper
-
(LEAD) K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
Late Samsung chairman's artworks donated to MMCA include symbolic masterpieces
-
Vaccinated people to be exempted from mandatory self-isolation in S. Korea
-
(Yonhap Feature) From Oscar-winning Youn Yuh-jung to fashion guru Milanonna, the uncommon grandmas that young S. Koreans love
-
(LEAD) K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
Late Samsung chairman's artworks donated to MMCA include symbolic masterpieces
-
LH employees draw fire for buying public housing intended for underprivileged families
-
(LEAD) Moon says real estate policy is key reason for by-election rout
-
N. Korea says U.S. offer to explain outcome of policy review 'well received'
-
S. Korea working closely with U.S. to secure COVID vaccines before June: ambassador
-
(LEAD) New cases back above 500 amid possible hike woes