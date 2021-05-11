KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
CJ CGV 27,550 UP 200
LIG Nex1 39,650 DN 550
Fila Holdings 56,700 UP 700
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 198,000 DN 1,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 46,800 0
HANWHA LIFE 3,760 UP 50
AMOREPACIFIC 291,500 UP 5,500
FOOSUNG 10,250 DN 200
SK Innovation 269,000 DN 10,000
POONGSAN 47,300 UP 3,050
KBFinancialGroup 59,700 UP 200
Hansae 27,000 UP 1,050
LG HAUSYS 107,500 UP 4,500
Youngone Corp 47,100 UP 300
CSWIND 71,800 DN 3,000
GKL 16,600 DN 100
KOLON IND 63,600 DN 900
HanmiPharm 346,500 DN 4,500
BNK Financial Group 8,290 UP 270
emart 160,000 DN 4,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY490 00 DN1000
KOLMAR KOREA 58,000 UP 600
HANJINKAL 58,600 UP 3,100
DoubleUGames 64,000 UP 100
CUCKOO 134,500 DN 5,500
COSMAX 125,500 UP 4,000
MANDO 63,900 DN 1,900
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 817,000 UP 1,000
INNOCEAN 61,000 UP 100
Doosan Bobcat 51,600 UP 1,600
H.S.ENTERPRISE 21,500 UP 650
Netmarble 130,000 DN 3,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S77600 UP1700
ORION 123,500 UP 1,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 17,350 DN 600
BGF Retail 179,000 UP 2,000
SKCHEM 261,000 DN 12,500
HDC-OP 30,200 UP 300
WooriFinancialGroup 11,300 0
HYBE 259,000 UP 500
