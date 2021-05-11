Zinus Q1 net profit up 11.8 pct to 19.1 bln won
All News 15:44 May 11, 2021
SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- Zinus Inc. on Tuesday reported its first-quarter net profit of 19.1 billion won (US$17.1 million), up 11.8 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 25.1 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 23.3 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 48.8 percent to 274.3 billion won.
The operating profit was 12.2 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
