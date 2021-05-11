Go to Contents Go to Navigation

DL Holdings Q1 net profit up 45.4 pct to 324.6 bln won

All News 15:45 May 11, 2021

SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- DL Holdings Co. on Tuesday reported its first-quarter net profit of 324.6 billion won (US$289.9 million), up 45.4 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the January-March period rose 192.4 percent on-year to 66 billion won. Sales increased 32.1 percent to 509.9 billion won.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!