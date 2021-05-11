S. Korean Bond Yields on May. 11, 2021
All News 16:30 May 11, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.612 0.619 -0.7
2-year TB 0.925 0.931 -0.6
3-year TB 1.128 1.136 -0.8
10-year TB 2.139 2.134 +0.5
2-year MSB 0.913 0.919 -0.6
3-year CB (AA-) 1.892 1.899 -0.7
91-day CD 0.690 0.710 -2.0
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
