KEPCO E&C Q1 net profit down 67.7 pct to 1.6 bln won

All News 16:37 May 11, 2021

SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- KEPCO Engineering & Construction Co. on Tuesday reported its first-quarter net income of 1.6 billion won (US$1.5 million), down 67.7 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the January-March period fell 85.9 percent on-year to 1 billion won. Sales decreased 10.2 percent to 80.5 billion won.
