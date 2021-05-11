Main opposition party to hold convention next month to pick new chairman
SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- The main opposition People Power Party (PPP) said Tuesday it will hold a convention next month to elect the new party leadership.
The party's central election committee decided to host the party convention on June 11 to pick the new chairman and the new members of the supreme council, during its inaugural meeting held earlier in the day.
Currently, about 12 party members have declared or are reportedly considering running for the party chairmanship.
As the competition for the chairman seat became heated, the party committee deferred its decision on setting the ground rules for a primary for the election and said it will make the decision after the deadline for candidacy registration on May 22.
So far, five heavyweight incumbent legislators declared their bids for the chairman post left vacant by the departure of interim party leader Kim Chong-in last month. They include the previous floor leader Joo Ho-young as well as Cho Hae-jin and Hong Moon-pyo, three- and four-term lawmakers, respectively.
At least three high-profile former lawmakers, including ex-floor leader Na Kyung-won, are reportedly weighing the option of joining the election alongside two sitting first-term lawmakers.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Yonhap Feature) From Oscar-winning Youn Yuh-jung to fashion guru Milanonna, the uncommon grandmas that young S. Koreans love
-
Harvard professor accuses Korean-American scholar of 'savage attacks' on his much-criticized comfort women paper
-
(LEAD) K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
Late Samsung chairman's artworks donated to MMCA include symbolic masterpieces
-
Vaccinated people to be exempted from mandatory self-isolation in S. Korea
-
(Yonhap Feature) From Oscar-winning Youn Yuh-jung to fashion guru Milanonna, the uncommon grandmas that young S. Koreans love
-
(LEAD) K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
Late Samsung chairman's artworks donated to MMCA include symbolic masterpieces
-
LH employees draw fire for buying public housing intended for underprivileged families
-
N. Korea says U.S. offer to explain outcome of policy review 'well received'
-
S. Korea working closely with U.S. to secure COVID vaccines before June: ambassador
-
(LEAD) Moon says real estate policy is key reason for by-election rout
-
(LEAD) New cases back above 500 amid possible hike woes