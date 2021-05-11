Samsung announces global launch of expanded BESPOKE home appliance lineup
SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Tuesday introduced its expanded lineup of customizable home appliances to global audiences as the South Korean tech giant aims to boost sales amid the pandemic-driven stay-at-home trend.
The company said its BESPOKE Home solutions will be available in more countries this year with more products.
BESPOKE is a brand promoted by Samsung that allows consumers to tailor their own configurations by material, color and modules to meet user preferences in home appliance selections.
BESPOKE concept was first applied to a Samsung refrigerator in June 2019 and the company has been trying to expand the concept to entire home appliance products.
BESPOKE HOME solutions, designed to help consumers fill their entire home space with various customizable products, were first unveiled in South Korea in March. So far, 16 products, including refrigerators, air conditioners and vacuum cleaners, have been introduced here under BESPOKE brand.
Samsung said it plans to focus on North America and European markets to expand BESPOKE appliances' global presence.
In the United States, Samsung said it will launch the BESPOKE Kitchen package in the second half, with BESPOKE ovens, microwaves and dishwashers, in addition to the BESPOKE refrigerator that was released in the first quarter this year.
Samsung said the BESPOKE AirDresser, a clothing care appliance; BESPOKE Cube Air, an air purifier, and BESPOKE Jet stick vacuum cleaner will be also available to the U.S. consumers within this year.
In Europe, Samsung said its Bespoke refrigerator will offer 14 types of panels to consumers, and will also launch microwave, dish washer, clothing care appliance, stick vacuum cleaners within this year.
The company said its latest Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions related with its home appliances will be also available to global consumers this year.
