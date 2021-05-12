Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 12.
Korean-language dailies
-- Fate of 3 minister nominees back with Nat'l Assembly (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Tax revenue up 19 tln won on increased home prices, stock purchases (Kookmin Daily)
-- Moon moves to push ahead with appointing 3 minister nominees (Donga llbo)
-- White House summons Samsung again with semiconductor bill (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Moon pushes ahead with appointment of 3 minister nominees (Segye Times)
-- In the end, Moon pushes ahead with trio of minister nominees (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Taiwan rises on 3 wings: anti-China, semiconductors, antivirus (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Nonghyup employees suspected of speculating in Gwangmyeong with 'self-loans' (Hankyoreh)
-- Moon intends to push ahead with minister nominees' appointment (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Public education collapses under COVID-19, peer relations and grades deteriorate (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Samsung Biologics to produce Pfizer vaccine (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- New York Times opens Asia hub in Seoul (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Moon wary of rocking boat with NK (Korea Herald)
-- Asia Pacific rights commissions condemn Myanmar military coup (Korea Times)
