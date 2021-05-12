Korean-language dailies

-- Fate of 3 minister nominees back with Nat'l Assembly (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Tax revenue up 19 tln won on increased home prices, stock purchases (Kookmin Daily)

-- Moon moves to push ahead with appointing 3 minister nominees (Donga llbo)

-- White House summons Samsung again with semiconductor bill (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Moon pushes ahead with appointment of 3 minister nominees (Segye Times)

-- In the end, Moon pushes ahead with trio of minister nominees (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Taiwan rises on 3 wings: anti-China, semiconductors, antivirus (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Nonghyup employees suspected of speculating in Gwangmyeong with 'self-loans' (Hankyoreh)

-- Moon intends to push ahead with minister nominees' appointment (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Public education collapses under COVID-19, peer relations and grades deteriorate (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Samsung Biologics to produce Pfizer vaccine (Korea Economic Daily)

