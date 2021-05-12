(LEAD) S. Korean dance company teams up with Coldplay for Brit Awards performance

Most recently, the group made a splash with its hip performance inspired by traditional Korean features, in collaboration with the Korean tourism board and alternative rock band Leenalchi. The campaign titled "Feel the Rhythm of Korea," where the dancers appear wearing goggles, colorful trainers and sleek tuxedos while dancing nonchalantly, has racked up millions of views on YouTube, with the most popular Busan video fetching more than 52 million views as of Wednesday.

