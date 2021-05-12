BTS to perform new single 'Butter' at Billboard Music Awards
SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- K-pop superstars BTS will put on its first performance of the upcoming release "Butter" at the Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs) scheduled for later this month.
The seven-piece act will be performing at the annual music awards for the fourth consecutive year, unveiling "Butter" at the ceremony scheduled for May 23 (U.S. time), according to the BBMAs.
The performance comes just two days after the scheduled release of the act's second English single "Butter," which will drop globally at 1 p.m. on May 21.
BTS first performed "Fake Love" at the 2018 BBMAs and "Boy With Luv" (Feat. Halsey) the following year. Last year, it performed its megahit "Dynamite" at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, instead of attending the American awards show in person amid the pandemic.
BTS has been nominated in the categories of Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Social Artist and Top Selling Song at this year's BBMAs, the most nominations it has received since its first nomination as Top Social Artist in 2017.
This year's BBMAs -- based on charts compiled between March 21, 2020, and April 3 this year -- will air via NBC at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Yonhap Feature) From Oscar-winning Youn Yuh-jung to fashion guru Milanonna, the uncommon grandmas that young S. Koreans love
-
Harvard professor accuses Korean-American scholar of 'savage attacks' on his much-criticized comfort women paper
-
(LEAD) K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
Late Samsung chairman's artworks donated to MMCA include symbolic masterpieces
-
Vaccinated people to be exempted from mandatory self-isolation in S. Korea
-
(Yonhap Feature) From Oscar-winning Youn Yuh-jung to fashion guru Milanonna, the uncommon grandmas that young S. Koreans love
-
(LEAD) K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
Late Samsung chairman's artworks donated to MMCA include symbolic masterpieces
-
N. Korea says U.S. offer to explain outcome of policy review 'well received'
-
S. Korea working closely with U.S. to secure COVID vaccines before June: ambassador
-
Unlicensed e-scooter drivers to face 100,000 won fine
-
LH employees draw fire for buying public housing intended for underprivileged families
-
(LEAD) New cases back above 500 amid possible hike woes