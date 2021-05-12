Padres' Kim Ha-seong to take over at shortstop after teammate tests positive for COVID-19

With Tatis gone, the Padres will likely turn to Kim, a shortstop for most of his seven-year run in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) before moving to San Diego in the offseason. The former KBO All-Star, who has also appeared at second base and third base this year, also saw an increased workload at shortstop in April, when Tatis Jr. missed 10 days with a partially dislocated left shoulder.