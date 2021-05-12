(LEAD) Padres' Kim Ha-seong takes over at shortstop after teammate tests positive for COVID-19
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- For the second time this season, San Diego Padres' utility man Kim Ha-seong took over at shortstop after a teammate landed on the injured list.
Kim got the start at shortstop against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field in Denver on Tuesday (local time), hours after the Padres announced that their star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. It was Kim's first start since last Wednesday, and the No. 8 hitter went 1-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored in the Padres' 8-1 victory. Kim also struck out twice.
Manager Jayce Tingler said Tatis Jr. wasn't experiencing any symptoms, but the Padres haven't set a timetable for his return.
An absence of any length by Tatis Jr. is a major blow to the Padres. Though the future MVP-type player is batting only .240/.315/.552 in 26 games this year, he also has nine home runs to rank second in the National League. His seven steals put him in a tie for first in the league.
In 169 career games, Tatis owns a .292/.365/.578 line, with 48 homers and 34 steals. Earlier this month, he became the first player in major league history to put up 40 home runs and 30 steals in the first 162 games of his career.
With Tatis gone, the Padres will likely turn to Kim, a shortstop for most of his seven-year run in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) before moving to San Diego in the offseason. The former KBO All-Star, who has also appeared at second base and third base this year, also saw an increased workload at shortstop in April, when Tatis Jr. missed 10 days with a partially dislocated left shoulder.
Kim has been solid with his glove and has even turned some highlight-reel plays, but he has been slumping at the plate. After Tuesday's game, Kim is batting .191/.243/.250 with a home run and six RBIs in 28 games. In his final KBO season in 2020, Kim put up a .306/.397/.523 line with a career-best 30 home runs and 109 RBIs.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
