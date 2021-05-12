SK Biopharmaceuticals turns to black in Q1
All News 08:58 May 12, 2021
SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- SK Biopharmaceuticals Co. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net profit of 129 billion won (US$115.2 million), swinging from a loss of 66.6 billion won a year earlier.
Operating income for the January-March period was 75.9 billion, compared with a loss of 65.1 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 3463.9 percent to 140 billion won.
(END)
