Wednesday's weather forecast
All News 09:05 May 12, 2021
SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 27/15 Cloudy 0
Incheon 24/15 Cloudy 0
Suwon 26/13 Cloudy 0
Cheongju 26/15 Cloudy 0
Daejeon 27/13 Cloudy 10
Chuncheon 27/10 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 21/11 Sunny 0
Jeonju 28/14 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 29/16 Cloudy 10
Jeju 22/18 Cloudy 30
Daegu 24/14 Cloudy 20
Busan 22/15 Cloudy 30
(END)
