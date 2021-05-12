Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:05 May 12, 2021

SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 27/15 Cloudy 0

Incheon 24/15 Cloudy 0

Suwon 26/13 Cloudy 0

Cheongju 26/15 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 27/13 Cloudy 10

Chuncheon 27/10 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 21/11 Sunny 0

Jeonju 28/14 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 29/16 Cloudy 10

Jeju 22/18 Cloudy 30

Daegu 24/14 Cloudy 20

Busan 22/15 Cloudy 30
