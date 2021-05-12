Genesis vehicle sales exceed 500,000 in past 5 years
SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. sold more than 500,000 units of vehicles under its independent Genesis brand since its launch five years ago, the company said Wednesday.
Hyundai sold 378,999 Genesis vehicles in the domestic market and 121,192 units overseas since November 2015, the company said in a statement.
The Genesis brand has advanced to the United States, Canada, the Middle East, Russia, and Australia, with a plan to make inroads into China and Europe this year.
The Genesis lineup consists of the G90, G80 and G70 sedan as well as the GV80 and GV70 sport utility vehicle.
Hyundai plans to add an all-electric model to the Genesis lineup this year and will fill the lineup with zero-emission models in the future.
(END)
-
(Yonhap Feature) From Oscar-winning Youn Yuh-jung to fashion guru Milanonna, the uncommon grandmas that young S. Koreans love
-
BTS to perform new single 'Butter' at Billboard Music Awards
-
Harvard professor accuses Korean-American scholar of 'savage attacks' on his much-criticized comfort women paper
-
(LEAD) K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
(Yonhap Feature) From Oscar-winning Youn Yuh-jung to fashion guru Milanonna, the uncommon grandmas that young S. Koreans love
-
(LEAD) K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
Late Samsung chairman's artworks donated to MMCA include symbolic masterpieces
-
From BTS to NCT Dream, K-pop acts gear up to return with new music in May
-
N. Korea says U.S. offer to explain outcome of policy review 'well received'
-
Unlicensed e-scooter drivers to face 100,000 won fine
-
U.S. rebuts Chinese warning for Bangladesh to stay away from 'Quad'
-
LH employees draw fire for buying public housing intended for underprivileged families
-
S. Korea working closely with U.S. to secure COVID vaccines before June: ambassador