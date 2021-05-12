(News Focus) Latest managerial change sets dysfunctional KBO club on course for rebuild, again

Her Mun-hoe became the latest casualty on Tuesday, when he was dismissed one month into his second season as manager. He signed a three-year deal in October 2019, but after the team finished seventh among 10 teams last year and got stuck in last place after 30 games this year, he was shown the door. Larry Sutton, the Giants' minor league manager, was promoted to take over the KBO club, becoming the second foreigner to be given the position.