Hite Jinro starts exports of lager beer 'Terra'
SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- Hite Jinro Co., South Korea's second-largest beverage company, said Wednesday it has kicked off exports of its popular lager beer brand Terra.
Hite Jinro said it will export the first batch of 1.2 million Terra bottles to the United States, Hong Kong and Singapore.
Sales of the Terra lager beer will start in Hong Kong this month, with the product likely to hit store shelves in the U.S. and Singapore after mid-June.
Hite Jinro said it has picked the three regions because awareness of South Korea alcohol is high there and demand for Terra is strong.
With the start of Terra exports, the company said, it will ramp up efforts to increase consumer interest in Korean beer products.
Cumulative sales of the Terra lager beer have exceed 1.65 billion bottles since its debut in March 2019.
(END)
-
(Yonhap Feature) From Oscar-winning Youn Yuh-jung to fashion guru Milanonna, the uncommon grandmas that young S. Koreans love
-
BTS to perform new single 'Butter' at Billboard Music Awards
-
Harvard professor accuses Korean-American scholar of 'savage attacks' on his much-criticized comfort women paper
-
(LEAD) K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
(Yonhap Feature) From Oscar-winning Youn Yuh-jung to fashion guru Milanonna, the uncommon grandmas that young S. Koreans love
-
(LEAD) K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
Late Samsung chairman's artworks donated to MMCA include symbolic masterpieces
-
From BTS to NCT Dream, K-pop acts gear up to return with new music in May
-
N. Korea says U.S. offer to explain outcome of policy review 'well received'
-
Unlicensed e-scooter drivers to face 100,000 won fine
-
U.S. rebuts Chinese warning for Bangladesh to stay away from 'Quad'
-
LH employees draw fire for buying public housing intended for underprivileged families
-
S. Korea working closely with U.S. to secure COVID vaccines before June: ambassador