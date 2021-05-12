Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hite Jinro starts exports of lager beer 'Terra'

May 12, 2021

SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- Hite Jinro Co., South Korea's second-largest beverage company, said Wednesday it has kicked off exports of its popular lager beer brand Terra.

Hite Jinro said it will export the first batch of 1.2 million Terra bottles to the United States, Hong Kong and Singapore.

Sales of the Terra lager beer will start in Hong Kong this month, with the product likely to hit store shelves in the U.S. and Singapore after mid-June.

Hite Jinro said it has picked the three regions because awareness of South Korea alcohol is high there and demand for Terra is strong.

With the start of Terra exports, the company said, it will ramp up efforts to increase consumer interest in Korean beer products.

Cumulative sales of the Terra lager beer have exceed 1.65 billion bottles since its debut in March 2019.

Hite Jinro starts exports of lager beer 'Terra'


(END)

