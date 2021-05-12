Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Seoul stocks extend losses over inflation concerns

All News 11:33 May 12, 2021

SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded lower late Wednesday morning as growing inflation concerns weighed down investor sentiment.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 29.74 points, or 0.93 percent, to 3,179.69 points as of 11:20 a.m.

Soaring commodity prices have recently stoked concerns of inflation, triggering a market sell-off on Wall Street overnight.

The U.S. Dow Jones Industrial Average slumped 1.36 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 0.09 percent.

In Seoul, market kingpin Samsung Electronics retreated 0.86 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix declined 0.81 percent.

Internet portal giant Naver fell 1.58 percent, and rival Kakao dipped 0.87 percent.

Chemical firm LG Chem tumbled 2.85 percent, and rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI slipped 1.09 percent.

Among gainers, leading carmaker Hyundai Motor rose 1.1 percent, while pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics gained 3.55 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,122.4 won to the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., down 2.8 won from the previous session's close.

