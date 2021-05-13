Ex-Kumho Asiana chief arrested over allegedly unfair inter-affiliate deals

According to the antitrust watchdog Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC), Kumho Asiana Group signed an exclusive contract with Swiss airline caterer Gategroup in late 2016 to provide in-flight meals for Asiana. Then the Swiss company acquired 160 billion won (US$143 million) worth of bonds with warrants issued by Kumho Buslines with a zero rate of interest, resulting in the Kumho company earning 16.2 billion won in profits, the KFTC said.