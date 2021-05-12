Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
-----------------
(2nd LD) S. Korea reports largest job growth in almost 7 years in April
SEOUL -- South Korea reported the largest job growth in almost seven years in April in the latest sign that the job market is recovering from a yearlong slump caused by the pandemic, data showed Wednesday.
The number of employed people reached 27.2 million last month, 652,000 more than a year earlier, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
-----------------
Seoul prosecution chief indicted over power abuse allegations
SEOUL -- Lee Sung-yoon, chief of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office, was indicted Wednesday over allegations that he exercised undue influence in 2019 to stop an inquiry into the allegedly illegal exit ban imposed on a former senior official.
The decision by the Suwon District Prosecutors Office came two days after an indictment was recommended by an independent panel created to review the validity of an ongoing investigation into Lee.
-----------------
(2nd LD) New cases back above 600 amid spreading variants
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases rose back above 600 on Wednesday, with health authorities remaining on alert over a potential spike amid spreading variant cases.
The country reported 635 more COVID-19 cases, including 613 local infections, raising the total caseload to 128,918, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
-----------------
(LEAD) Spy chiefs of S. Korea, Japan meet to discuss N. Korea, bilateral issues: reports
SEOUL -- The intelligence chiefs of South Korea and Japan held a meeting in Tokyo and exchanged views on North Korea and other bilateral issues, Japanese media reports showed Wednesday.
Park Jie-won, head of South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS), met with Hiroaki Takizawa, Japan's cabinet intelligence director, on Tuesday, according to JNN and Kyodo News. Park is in Tokyo for trilateral talks with Takizawa and U.S. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korean dance company teams up with Coldplay for Brit Awards performance
SEOUL -- The South Korean dance group Ambiguous Dance Company has made a surprise appearance during British rock band Coldplay's latest performance at the Brit Awards.
The dance company, known for its unique choreography and playful vibe, performed alongside Coldplay in its performance of its new single "Higher Power" during the music awards ceremony held in London on Tuesday (local time).
-----------------
S. Korea, U.S. to hold regular defense talks on N. Korea, OPCON transfer
SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States were to hold biannual defense talks in Washington on Wednesday to discuss regional security situations and major bilateral issues, such as the transition of the wartime operational control (OPCON), the defense ministry said.
During the 19th Korea-U.S. Integrated Defense Dialogue (KIDD) set to run through Thursday, the two sides will discuss "major pending security issues, such as the assessment of the security situation on the Korean Peninsula and the policy coordination on North Korea," the ministry said in a release.
-----------------
Moody's keeps 'Aa2' rating on S. Korea with stable outlook
SEOUL -- Global credit appraiser Moody's Investors Service said Wednesday it has maintained its credit rating on South Korea at "Aa2," with a stable outlook.
Moody's has kept South Korea's sovereign credit rating at "Aa2," the third-highest level on the company's table, since December 2015, when the agency upgraded it from "Aa3."
-----------------
4 Marines, 3 Army soldiers test positive for virus
SEOUL -- Four Marines and three Army soldiers have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the defense ministry said Wednesday.
The Marines, based in the southeastern city of Pohang, were confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 upon returning from vacation while under a cohort isolation, according to the ministry.
(END)
-
