DP's presidential hopefuls gearing up for primary match
By Park Boram
SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- Presidential hopefuls of the ruling Democratic Party (DP) are rushing to shore up their respective support base in the party as they gear up to compete in upcoming high-stakes primary elections.
With about 10 months left before the presidential election set for March 2022, the top three DP hopefuls are Gyeonggi Province Gov. Lee Jae-myung, currently the party's leading presumptive presidential candidate; Lee Nak-yeon, a former party leader; and Chung Sye-kyun, a former prime minister.
On Wednesday, a large group of sitting and former DP lawmakers and other political bigwigs went into operation, seeking to serve as a political springboard for the Gyeonggi governor.
Around 15,000 people from all walks of life nationwide joined the group called "Democratic Peace Plaza" as its initial members. The launching ceremony brought together about 30 incumbent DP legislators and a hoard of other mainstream party members close to former party leader Lee Hae-chan, practically commanding the endorsement from the influential ex-leader.
The governor has yet to officially declare his presidential bid, but competition to secure crucial backing from within the party has already begun among the DP presidential hopefuls well before the primary elections set to begin in late June.
A day earlier, Chung, who stepped down as prime minister last month, mobilized about 60 DP lawmakers for the first open-to-the-public session of his political support group known as "Gwanghwamun forum," held near the National Assembly in Seoul.
Chung attended the Tuesday session in person and gave a key-note speech, in his first official appearance for the forum's gatherings, where the former six-term veteran lawmaker unveiled his policy vision under the limelight.
Rep. Lee Nak-yon, who also worked as a prime minister, has also been moving quickly to rally party support, having launched the New Welfare Forum, an organization of his political supporters, in the southern cities of Gwangju and Busan over the weekend.
On Monday, Lee hosted a symposium in Seoul, bringing together around 40 DP legislators who sympathize with him.
Of the three, the Gyeonggi governor was maintaining his solid lead in public opinion polls. For nearly six months, the governor has been competing with ex-Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl, a potential opposition presidential candidate, for the lead in public opinion polls, retaining his No. 1 status as a presidential hopeful from the liberal ruling party.
Lee Nak-yon and Chung were trailing behind their party rival by wide margins, with their support ratings staying around or below the 10 percent level in recent polls.
Party dynamics that are more in favor of the two experienced former prime ministers, however, make it difficult to predict a sure victory for the Gyeonggi governor in the upcoming primaries.
An ongoing party debate on a potential delay in the hosting of the primary elections is one example of the uphill struggles the Gyeonggi governor is experiencing against the two party heavyweights.
The DP's mainstream "pro-Moon (Jae-in)" faction, widely known as unfavorable to the Gyeonggi governor, has been calling for the option to postpone the primary election process by about two months in what many see as a bid to earn time for the former prime ministers to catch up with the governor. Gov. Lee has been vocally against it.
All of the three politicians are expected to make their presidential bid official in June. Under the current party guidelines, the DP is then slated to kick off the primary election process in late June to pick its final standard bearer for the March presidential election by early September.
Including them, about 10 DP members have declared or are reportedly considering running for the presidency, including ex-Justice Minister and ex-DP leader Choo Mi-ae and Im Jong-seok, a former chief of staff for Moon, who were both known to be weighing their options to join the race.
