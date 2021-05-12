KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Hyundai M&F INS 23,900 DN 1,450
LGInt 35,200 DN 1,150
DongkukStlMill 26,550 DN 400
DB HiTek 57,900 UP 2,100
CJ 105,500 DN 3,500
JWPHARMA 28,850 DN 350
SKNetworks 5,580 DN 90
KCC 353,500 DN 15,000
SKBP 107,500 UP 1,000
ORION Holdings 17,800 DN 650
NEXENTIRE 8,800 DN 100
CHONGKUNDANG 131,000 DN 3,000
Daesang 28,800 DN 500
HANKOOK & COMPANY 19,050 DN 300
HMM 47,600 UP 3,200
KUMHOTIRE 5,660 UP 540
SPC SAMLIP 84,800 UP 1,100
SAMSUNG SDS 178,000 DN 2,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 31,200 DN 800
Hyosung 104,000 DN 4,000
AmoreG 75,400 DN 1,500
HyundaiMtr 227,500 UP 1,000
BukwangPharm 22,000 DN 400
ILJIN MATERIALS 65,900 DN 1,600
Daewoong 36,450 0
SamyangFood 95,100 DN 600
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,950 DN 1,050
CJ CheilJedang 454,500 UP 500
TaekwangInd 1,165,000 DN 10,000
SSANGYONGCNE 7,660 DN 160
KAL 29,400 DN 600
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,250 DN 60
DOOSAN 67,200 DN 3,800
DL 87,500 DN 13,500
CJ LOGISTICS 168,500 DN 2,000
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 125,500 DN 6,000
ShinhanGroup 40,850 DN 1,750
HITEJINRO 35,000 DN 1,100
Yuhan 62,900 DN 800
KIA CORP. 83,100 UP 1,700
(MORE)
-
BTS to perform new single 'Butter' at Billboard Music Awards
-
(Yonhap Feature) From Oscar-winning Youn Yuh-jung to fashion guru Milanonna, the uncommon grandmas that young S. Koreans love
-
Harvard professor accuses Korean-American scholar of 'savage attacks' on his much-criticized comfort women paper
-
(LEAD) K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
(Yonhap Feature) From Oscar-winning Youn Yuh-jung to fashion guru Milanonna, the uncommon grandmas that young S. Koreans love
-
(LEAD) K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
Late Samsung chairman's artworks donated to MMCA include symbolic masterpieces
-
From BTS to NCT Dream, K-pop acts gear up to return with new music in May
-
N. Korea says U.S. offer to explain outcome of policy review 'well received'
-
Unlicensed e-scooter drivers to face 100,000 won fine
-
U.S. rebuts Chinese warning for Bangladesh to stay away from 'Quad'
-
(2nd LD) New cases back above 600 amid spreading variants
-
MSCI newly includes 4 firms in Korea Index