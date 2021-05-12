Hyundai M&F INS 23,900 DN 1,450

LGInt 35,200 DN 1,150

DongkukStlMill 26,550 DN 400

DB HiTek 57,900 UP 2,100

CJ 105,500 DN 3,500

JWPHARMA 28,850 DN 350

SKNetworks 5,580 DN 90

KCC 353,500 DN 15,000

SKBP 107,500 UP 1,000

ORION Holdings 17,800 DN 650

NEXENTIRE 8,800 DN 100

CHONGKUNDANG 131,000 DN 3,000

Daesang 28,800 DN 500

HANKOOK & COMPANY 19,050 DN 300

HMM 47,600 UP 3,200

KUMHOTIRE 5,660 UP 540

SPC SAMLIP 84,800 UP 1,100

SAMSUNG SDS 178,000 DN 2,000

KOREA AEROSPACE 31,200 DN 800

Hyosung 104,000 DN 4,000

AmoreG 75,400 DN 1,500

HyundaiMtr 227,500 UP 1,000

BukwangPharm 22,000 DN 400

ILJIN MATERIALS 65,900 DN 1,600

Daewoong 36,450 0

SamyangFood 95,100 DN 600

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,950 DN 1,050

CJ CheilJedang 454,500 UP 500

TaekwangInd 1,165,000 DN 10,000

SSANGYONGCNE 7,660 DN 160

KAL 29,400 DN 600

YUNGJIN PHARM 6,250 DN 60

DOOSAN 67,200 DN 3,800

DL 87,500 DN 13,500

CJ LOGISTICS 168,500 DN 2,000

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 125,500 DN 6,000

ShinhanGroup 40,850 DN 1,750

HITEJINRO 35,000 DN 1,100

Yuhan 62,900 DN 800

KIA CORP. 83,100 UP 1,700

(MORE)