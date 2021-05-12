KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Hanwha 32,050 DN 2,600
SK hynix 119,500 DN 3,500
Youngpoong 745,000 DN 14,000
HyundaiEng&Const 52,100 DN 2,000
CUCKOO HOMESYS 41,300 DN 1,050
SamsungF&MIns 211,500 UP 2,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 20,950 DN 350
Kogas 32,100 DN 1,100
LG Corp. 126,500 0
POSCO CHEMICAL 146,500 UP 500
BoryungPharm 22,950 UP 950
L&L 13,850 DN 500
LOTTE Fine Chem 61,500 DN 2,000
HYUNDAI STEEL 60,600 DN 1,300
Shinsegae 320,000 DN 2,000
Nongshim 297,500 DN 3,500
SGBC 83,300 DN 3,000
LOTTE 37,600 DN 1,400
Binggrae 61,600 DN 100
GCH Corp 38,450 DN 1,350
LotteChilsung 167,500 UP 6,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 10,850 UP 350
POSCO 399,000 DN 10,500
DB INSURANCE 49,900 DN 1,200
SamsungElec 80,000 DN 1,200
NHIS 13,050 DN 300
SK Discovery 54,600 DN 1,300
LS 74,400 DN 2,800
GC Corp 387,000 UP 11,000
GS E&C 43,850 DN 2,400
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 42,400 DN 1,600
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 633,000 DN 8,000
KPIC 276,500 DN 11,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 10,200 DN 450
SKC 136,500 DN 3,500
GS Retail 36,700 DN 1,000
Ottogi 548,000 DN 3,000
IlyangPharm 38,400 DN 900
F&F 180,000 0
NamsunAlum 3,965 DN 150
(MORE)
BTS to perform new single 'Butter' at Billboard Music Awards
(Yonhap Feature) From Oscar-winning Youn Yuh-jung to fashion guru Milanonna, the uncommon grandmas that young S. Koreans love
Harvard professor accuses Korean-American scholar of 'savage attacks' on his much-criticized comfort women paper
(LEAD) K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
(LEAD) K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
Late Samsung chairman's artworks donated to MMCA include symbolic masterpieces
From BTS to NCT Dream, K-pop acts gear up to return with new music in May
N. Korea says U.S. offer to explain outcome of policy review 'well received'
Unlicensed e-scooter drivers to face 100,000 won fine
U.S. rebuts Chinese warning for Bangladesh to stay away from 'Quad'
(2nd LD) New cases back above 600 amid spreading variants
MSCI newly includes 4 firms in Korea Index