MERITZ SECU 4,870 DN 90

HtlShilla 93,200 DN 1,100

Hanmi Science 70,500 UP 100

SamsungElecMech 165,000 DN 11,000

Hanssem 108,000 DN 4,000

TAEYOUNG E&C 13,650 DN 450

KSOE 153,500 DN 7,000

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 44,700 DN 1,100

OCI 115,000 DN 1,500

LS ELECTRIC 56,200 DN 1,600

KorZinc 478,500 DN 3,000

SamsungHvyInd 5,890 DN 140

SYC 64,000 DN 1,200

HyundaiMipoDock 92,300 DN 1,800

IS DONGSEO 65,000 DN 1,600

S-Oil 96,700 DN 1,400

LG Innotek 191,000 DN 6,000

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 287,500 DN 13,000

HYUNDAI WIA 77,800 UP 4,700

KumhoPetrochem 250,500 DN 13,500

Mobis 278,500 UP 1,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 40,750 UP 350

HDC HOLDINGS 14,600 DN 650

S-1 80,100 DN 1,700

ZINUS 95,200 UP 9,700

Hanchem 231,500 DN 10,000

DWS 43,400 DN 1,100

KEPCO 23,900 DN 600

SamsungSecu 45,100 DN 1,800

KG DONGBU STL 24,050 UP 600

SKTelecom 310,000 DN 9,500

SNT MOTIV 60,600 UP 200

HyundaiElev 49,800 DN 1,000

AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 26,200 DN 650

Hanon Systems 16,300 DN 400

SK 272,000 DN 9,000

ShinpoongPharm 67,700 DN 2,900

Handsome 49,700 DN 1,300

Asiana Airlines 15,150 DN 350

COWAY 69,900 UP 100

(MORE)