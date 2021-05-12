KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
MERITZ SECU 4,870 DN 90
HtlShilla 93,200 DN 1,100
Hanmi Science 70,500 UP 100
SamsungElecMech 165,000 DN 11,000
Hanssem 108,000 DN 4,000
TAEYOUNG E&C 13,650 DN 450
KSOE 153,500 DN 7,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 44,700 DN 1,100
OCI 115,000 DN 1,500
LS ELECTRIC 56,200 DN 1,600
KorZinc 478,500 DN 3,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,890 DN 140
SYC 64,000 DN 1,200
HyundaiMipoDock 92,300 DN 1,800
IS DONGSEO 65,000 DN 1,600
S-Oil 96,700 DN 1,400
LG Innotek 191,000 DN 6,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 287,500 DN 13,000
HYUNDAI WIA 77,800 UP 4,700
KumhoPetrochem 250,500 DN 13,500
Mobis 278,500 UP 1,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 40,750 UP 350
HDC HOLDINGS 14,600 DN 650
S-1 80,100 DN 1,700
ZINUS 95,200 UP 9,700
Hanchem 231,500 DN 10,000
DWS 43,400 DN 1,100
KEPCO 23,900 DN 600
SamsungSecu 45,100 DN 1,800
KG DONGBU STL 24,050 UP 600
SKTelecom 310,000 DN 9,500
SNT MOTIV 60,600 UP 200
HyundaiElev 49,800 DN 1,000
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 26,200 DN 650
Hanon Systems 16,300 DN 400
SK 272,000 DN 9,000
ShinpoongPharm 67,700 DN 2,900
Handsome 49,700 DN 1,300
Asiana Airlines 15,150 DN 350
COWAY 69,900 UP 100
(MORE)
-
BTS to perform new single 'Butter' at Billboard Music Awards
-
(Yonhap Feature) From Oscar-winning Youn Yuh-jung to fashion guru Milanonna, the uncommon grandmas that young S. Koreans love
-
Harvard professor accuses Korean-American scholar of 'savage attacks' on his much-criticized comfort women paper
-
(LEAD) K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
(Yonhap Feature) From Oscar-winning Youn Yuh-jung to fashion guru Milanonna, the uncommon grandmas that young S. Koreans love
-
(LEAD) K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
Late Samsung chairman's artworks donated to MMCA include symbolic masterpieces
-
From BTS to NCT Dream, K-pop acts gear up to return with new music in May
-
N. Korea says U.S. offer to explain outcome of policy review 'well received'
-
Unlicensed e-scooter drivers to face 100,000 won fine
-
U.S. rebuts Chinese warning for Bangladesh to stay away from 'Quad'
-
(2nd LD) New cases back above 600 amid spreading variants
-
MSCI newly includes 4 firms in Korea Index