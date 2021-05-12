KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE SHOPPING 119,500 DN 1,500
IBK 10,250 DN 150
DONGSUH 31,000 DN 300
SamsungEng 19,150 DN 50
SAMSUNG C&T 136,500 UP 1,500
PanOcean 7,430 DN 20
SAMSUNG CARD 33,300 DN 1,950
CheilWorldwide 23,100 DN 100
KT 31,350 UP 850
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL231500 UP3500
LOTTE TOUR 17,900 DN 400
LG Uplus 14,600 DN 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 84,100 DN 1,900
KT&G 82,600 DN 1,800
DHICO 12,600 DN 400
Doosanfc 39,900 DN 1,350
LG Display 22,700 DN 650
Kangwonland 25,500 DN 550
NAVER 343,000 DN 6,000
Kakao 113,000 DN 1,500
NCsoft 847,000 DN 3,000
KIWOOM 132,500 DN 3,500
DSME 38,950 DN 1,350
DSINFRA 11,000 DN 350
DWEC 7,430 DN 150
DongwonF&B 232,500 DN 1,000
KEPCO KPS 34,800 DN 450
LGH&H 1,530,000 DN 31,000
LGCHEM 863,000 DN 48,000
KEPCO E&C 38,800 UP 250
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 86,700 DN 2,600
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,250 DN 900
LGELECTRONICS 147,000 DN 2,000
Celltrion 262,500 DN 8,000
Huchems 22,150 UP 250
DAEWOONG PHARM 149,000 DN 4,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 93,300 DN 3,400
KIH 105,500 DN 4,500
LOTTE Himart 41,350 DN 1,150
GS 47,650 DN 2,350
(MORE)
