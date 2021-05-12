KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
CJ CGV 27,000 DN 550
LIG Nex1 39,150 DN 500
Fila Holdings 54,900 DN 1,800
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 196,000 DN 2,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 45,700 DN 1,100
HANWHA LIFE 3,840 UP 80
AMOREPACIFIC 292,500 UP 1,000
FOOSUNG 10,000 DN 250
SK Innovation 266,500 DN 2,500
POONGSAN 46,950 DN 350
KBFinancialGroup 58,400 DN 1,300
Hansae 27,100 UP 100
LG HAUSYS 106,500 DN 1,000
Youngone Corp 48,200 UP 1,100
CSWIND 72,000 UP 200
GKL 16,550 DN 50
KOLON IND 61,900 DN 1,700
HanmiPharm 343,000 DN 3,500
BNK Financial Group 8,080 DN 210
emart 156,500 DN 3,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY491 50 UP150
KOLMAR KOREA 56,900 DN 1,100
HANJINKAL 59,300 UP 700
DoubleUGames 65,500 UP 1,500
CUCKOO 135,500 UP 1,000
COSMAX 126,500 UP 1,000
MANDO 65,300 UP 1,400
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 856,000 UP 39,000
INNOCEAN 59,500 DN 1,500
Doosan Bobcat 51,100 DN 500
H.S.ENTERPRISE 21,500 0
Netmarble 127,500 DN 2,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S76000 DN1600
ORION 121,000 DN 2,500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 17,150 DN 200
BGF Retail 184,500 UP 5,500
SKCHEM 252,000 DN 9,000
HDC-OP 29,000 DN 1,200
WooriFinancialGroup 11,050 DN 250
HYBE 246,000 DN 13,000
(MORE)
-
BTS to perform new single 'Butter' at Billboard Music Awards
-
(Yonhap Feature) From Oscar-winning Youn Yuh-jung to fashion guru Milanonna, the uncommon grandmas that young S. Koreans love
-
Harvard professor accuses Korean-American scholar of 'savage attacks' on his much-criticized comfort women paper
-
(LEAD) K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
(Yonhap Feature) From Oscar-winning Youn Yuh-jung to fashion guru Milanonna, the uncommon grandmas that young S. Koreans love
-
(LEAD) K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
Late Samsung chairman's artworks donated to MMCA include symbolic masterpieces
-
From BTS to NCT Dream, K-pop acts gear up to return with new music in May
-
N. Korea says U.S. offer to explain outcome of policy review 'well received'
-
Unlicensed e-scooter drivers to face 100,000 won fine
-
U.S. rebuts Chinese warning for Bangladesh to stay away from 'Quad'
-
(2nd LD) New cases back above 600 amid spreading variants
-
MSCI newly includes 4 firms in Korea Index