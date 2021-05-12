Celltrion Q1 net income up 87.3 pct to 197.2 bln won
All News 15:43 May 12, 2021
SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- Celltrion Inc. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net income of 197.2 billion won (US$175.4 million), up 87.3 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the January-March period rose 72.7 percent on-year to 207.7 billion won. Sales increased 22.6 percent to 457 billion won.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS to perform new single 'Butter' at Billboard Music Awards
-
(Yonhap Feature) From Oscar-winning Youn Yuh-jung to fashion guru Milanonna, the uncommon grandmas that young S. Koreans love
-
Harvard professor accuses Korean-American scholar of 'savage attacks' on his much-criticized comfort women paper
-
(LEAD) K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
Most Saved
-
(Yonhap Feature) From Oscar-winning Youn Yuh-jung to fashion guru Milanonna, the uncommon grandmas that young S. Koreans love
-
(LEAD) K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
Late Samsung chairman's artworks donated to MMCA include symbolic masterpieces
-
From BTS to NCT Dream, K-pop acts gear up to return with new music in May
-
N. Korea says U.S. offer to explain outcome of policy review 'well received'
-
Unlicensed e-scooter drivers to face 100,000 won fine
-
U.S. rebuts Chinese warning for Bangladesh to stay away from 'Quad'
-
(2nd LD) New cases back above 600 amid spreading variants
-
MSCI newly includes 4 firms in Korea Index