Celltrion Q1 net income up 87.3 pct to 197.2 bln won

All News 15:43 May 12, 2021

SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- Celltrion Inc. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net income of 197.2 billion won (US$175.4 million), up 87.3 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the January-March period rose 72.7 percent on-year to 207.7 billion won. Sales increased 22.6 percent to 457 billion won.
