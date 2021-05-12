Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Korea Gas Q1 net profit down 4.9 pct to 515.1 bln won

All News 15:44 May 12, 2021

SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- Korea Gas Corp. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net profit of 515.1 billion won (US$458 million), down 4.9 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the January-March period was 764.6 billion won, down 20.3 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 3.2 percent to 7.71 trillion won.
