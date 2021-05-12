Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Coway Q1 net profit up 23.8 pct to 125.8 bln won

All News 15:44 May 12, 2021

SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- Coway Co. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net income of 125.8 billion won (US$111.8 million), up 23.8 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the January-March period rose 23 percent on-year to 170.7 billion won. Sales increased 14.3 percent to 879 billion won.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!