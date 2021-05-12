Samsung to offer paid leave to workers receiving COVID-19 shots
SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Wednesday decided it will offer paid leave to its workers receiving a COVID-19 vaccine shot here following health authorities' recommendation.
The decision from South Korea's largest tech firm came one day after its labor union requested paid time off for COVID-19 vaccinations.
Samsung will pay employees for the day off to get vaccinated. If an employee shows signs of side effects after the shot, the company will then grant paid leave for two more days.
The union previously demanded the company guarantee paid leave for three days.
The government last month recommended private companies adopt "vaccination leave" to ramp up its inoculation drive against COVID-19.
While the current vaccination program is focused on senior citizens and social service workers, employees for private businesses are expected to begin receiving vaccine shots in the second half of the year.
Major conglomerates like LG Group, SK Group and Hyundai Motor Group said they are reviewing whether to adopt the vaccination leave system for their workers.
