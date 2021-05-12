(LEAD) Samsung, LG to provide paid vaccine leave
(ATTN: CHANGES slug, headline; ADDS info about LG's plan throughout)
SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. and LG Group decided Wednesday to offer paid leave to workers who receive a COVID-19 vaccine shot following health authorities' recommendation.
Samsung's decision came one day after its labor union requested paid time off for COVID-19 vaccinations. Employees who take a day off to get vaccinated will be paid for that day. If an employee shows signs of side effects after the shot, the company will then grant paid leave for two more days.
The union had demanded the company guarantee three days of paid leave.
LG Group became the first South Korean conglomerate to allow the such leave groupwide.
The country's fourth-largest conglomerate said it will grant workers time off for two days, regardless of side effects.
Its subsidiaries can extend their days off on their own if needed, the group said.
Other major conglomerates, like SK Group and Hyundai Motor Group, said they are reviewing whether to provide paid vaccine leave to their workers.
The government last month recommended private companies adopt vaccination leave to ramp up its inoculation drive against COVID-19.
While the current vaccination program is focused on senior citizens and social service workers, employees for private businesses are expected to begin receiving vaccine shots in the second half of the year.
kdon@yna.co.kr
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS to perform new single 'Butter' at Billboard Music Awards
-
(Yonhap Feature) From Oscar-winning Youn Yuh-jung to fashion guru Milanonna, the uncommon grandmas that young S. Koreans love
-
Harvard professor accuses Korean-American scholar of 'savage attacks' on his much-criticized comfort women paper
-
(LEAD) K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
(Yonhap Feature) From Oscar-winning Youn Yuh-jung to fashion guru Milanonna, the uncommon grandmas that young S. Koreans love
-
(LEAD) S. Korean dance company teams up with Coldplay for Brit Awards performance
-
(LEAD) K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
Late Samsung chairman's artworks donated to MMCA include symbolic masterpieces
-
U.S. rebuts Chinese warning for Bangladesh to stay away from 'Quad'
-
Unlicensed e-scooter drivers to face 100,000 won fine
-
N. Korea says U.S. offer to explain outcome of policy review 'well received'
-
(2nd LD) New cases back above 600 amid spreading variants
-
MSCI newly includes 4 firms in Korea Index