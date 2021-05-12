S. Korea, New Zealand discuss cooperation in vaccines, hydrogen technologies
SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and New Zealand discussed efforts to boost cooperation in areas including COVID-19 vaccines and hydrogen technologies in their regular economic talks on Wednesday, the foreign ministry said.
Lee Seong-ho, deputy foreign minister for economic affairs, held video talks with Mark Sinclair, New Zealand's deputy secretary for Americas and Asia, in which they agreed to make efforts to expand cooperation in hydrogen fuel cells and hydrogen production as future industrial fields.
They also discussed ways to work together to tackle global issues, like the coronavirus pandemic and climate change, with a focus on coordination to ensure equitable access to vaccines under the COVAX Facility, a global COVID-19 vaccine procurement program for underdeveloped nations.
In the talks, Lee also explained to the New Zealand side Seoul's concerns over Japan's planned ocean release of its radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant, the ministry added.
The two countries have held the joint economic committee since 1997 for broad discussions on bilateral trade, economy and other multilateral issues.
