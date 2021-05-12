S. Korean Bond Yields on May. 12, 2021
All News 16:32 May 12, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.610 0.612 -0.2
2-year TB 0.932 0.925 +0.7
3-year TB 1.121 1.128 -0.7
10-year TB 2.125 2.139 -1.4
2-year MSB 0.916 0.913 +0.3
3-year CB (AA-) 1.888 1.892 -0.4
91-day CD 0.690 0.690 0.0
(END)
