Samsung Heavy completes LNG-related R&D plant
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's leading shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries Co. said Wednesday that it has completed a research and development plant related to liquefied natural gas (LNG).
The plant set up at its shipyard on Geoje Island, 398 kilometers south of Seoul, will develop and test key technologies needed to transport, store and supply LNG, Samsung Heavy Industries said.
The R&D plant will help the shipbuilder widen the technological gap with other rivals in manufacturing LNG carriers and LNG-propelled ships, the company said.
The completion of the plant will also enable the company to localize some key LNG-related technologies, including the liquefication and reliquefication process of LNG, Samsung Heavy Industries said.
ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS to perform new single 'Butter' at Billboard Music Awards
-
(Yonhap Feature) From Oscar-winning Youn Yuh-jung to fashion guru Milanonna, the uncommon grandmas that young S. Koreans love
-
Harvard professor accuses Korean-American scholar of 'savage attacks' on his much-criticized comfort women paper
-
(LEAD) K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
(Yonhap Feature) From Oscar-winning Youn Yuh-jung to fashion guru Milanonna, the uncommon grandmas that young S. Koreans love
-
(LEAD) S. Korean dance company teams up with Coldplay for Brit Awards performance
-
(LEAD) K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
Late Samsung chairman's artworks donated to MMCA include symbolic masterpieces
-
N. Korea says U.S. offer to explain outcome of policy review 'well received'
-
Unlicensed e-scooter drivers to face 100,000 won fine
-
U.S. rebuts Chinese warning for Bangladesh to stay away from 'Quad'
-
(2nd LD) New cases back above 600 amid spreading variants
-
MSCI newly includes 4 firms in Korea Index