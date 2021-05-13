Blinken offers outcome of N. Korea policy review to Russian counterpart: State
WASHINGTON, May 12 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday explained the outcome of the recently concluded North Korea policy review to his Russian counterpart, the State Department said, amid a continued silence from North Korea to a U.S. offer to do the same for the country.
"The secretary provided the minister an overview of U.S. policy toward the DPRK, and the two committed to continued discussion on issues of mutual concern," the department said of a call between Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
DPRK stands for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the North's official name. Russia, along with China, maintain close relations with North Korea.
The U.S. has said it will seek a "calibrated" and "practical" approach to the denuclearization of North Korea under its new North Korea policy, and is said to have offered to explain to North Korea the outcome of its new policy.
North Korea reportedly said the U.S. offer was "well received," but there has been no reports of North Korean response to the latest U.S. overture.
Washington earlier said it sought to reach out to North Korea in mid-February but that Pyongyang had remained unresponsive.
