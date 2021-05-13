U.S. reports on religious freedom not U.S. accusation of others: U.S. official
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, May 12 (Yonhap) -- U.S. reports on human rights and religious freedom are not intended to accuse other countries of wrongdoing, but instead to provide information that can promote discussions on how to improve their conditions, a senior U.S. official said Tuesday.
Daniel Nadel, a senior official from the U.S. Department of State office of international religious freedom, also noted the reports are mandatory documents required by law to be annually submitted to Congress.
"When you look at what the reports actually are, these reports are not the voice of the United States government," he said in a virtual interview with Yonhap News Agency.
"The only time the U.S. government appears in the reports is as an actor in the U.S. government action section," he added. "The rest of the reports are simply a gathering or collecting of information from a wide range of public sources from the United Nations, from NGOs, from religious communities themselves, and we are correlating that information but we don't originate that information."
In its latest international religious freedom report, released earlier Wednesday, the State Department said the North continued to "strictly restrict" religious freedom of its people in 2020.
The U.S. in December designated North Korea as a state violator of religious freedom for the 19th consecutive year.
Nadel earlier said the U.S. will continue to address North Korean human rights issues while working to denuclearize the country at the same time.
"The nuclear issues are real. They are a significant challenge. We intend to address the issues head on as we have, but that there is no trade-off between addressing human rights issues or addressing other matters of national security or bilateral concern," he said in a telephonic press conference.
"We can do all of these things at once, and in doing so we both demonstrate the importance of our fundamental principles, but we also make better outcomes because, if we don't address these things in totality, then the possibilities for lasting peace and stability in the region are, in our view, reduced."
The U.S. official said that did not mean the U.S. plans to raise human rights and religious freedom issues at every chance it has to talk with North Koreans.
"It's really a matter of the fact that this administration has made it clear that human rights, including religious freedom, are central focuses of United States foreign policy overall," he told Yonhap News Agency.
"Of course, it depends on the conversation, depends on the timing, it depends on all sorts of other factors, but the overarching perspective of the United States when it comes to these issues is they are not going to be parceled out and excluded from the broader discourse. That's the basic premise that we're working from," he added.
North Korea has often reacted angrily to the U.S. reports on human rights and religious freedom, threatening to sever or boycott any dialogue with the United States.
Nadel noted different countries reacted differently to the reports, and said what they do with them was up to each country.
"There are many governments that say, this is really helpful," he said. "There are other countries that get quite angry and denounce the reports and say, 'They are fiction. They are made up. They are a political tool'."
"But from our perspective, the more discourse there is around human rights issues in all countries in the world, the better we can all become because we're working together towards that common goal."
In his telephonic press conference, Nadel had also stressed the importance of free flow of information into North Korea in a reaction to questions related to South Korea's anti-leafleting law that prohibits sending propaganda leaflets across the inter-Korean border to North Korea.
The U.S. official said the U.S. understood the concerns South Korea has in relation to the safety of its people who live close to the border.
"As part of our efforts to promote fundamental freedoms, we do believe access to information is vital. But we also recognize and understand the concerns that the Republic of Korea government was operating under with respect to this law," he told Yonhap, referring to South Korea by its official name.
"So I don't believe we have an opinion on the law itself. However, the important principle is that the information be available to individuals inside of North Korea," he said, adding the U.S. seeks to use a 'number of different means" to transmit information to people in closed societies.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS to perform new single 'Butter' at Billboard Music Awards
-
(Yonhap Feature) From Oscar-winning Youn Yuh-jung to fashion guru Milanonna, the uncommon grandmas that young S. Koreans love
-
Harvard professor accuses Korean-American scholar of 'savage attacks' on his much-criticized comfort women paper
-
(LEAD) K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
(Yonhap Feature) From Oscar-winning Youn Yuh-jung to fashion guru Milanonna, the uncommon grandmas that young S. Koreans love
-
(LEAD) S. Korean dance company teams up with Coldplay for Brit Awards performance
-
(LEAD) K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
Late Samsung chairman's artworks donated to MMCA include symbolic masterpieces
-
U.S. rebuts Chinese warning for Bangladesh to stay away from 'Quad'
-
Unlicensed e-scooter drivers to face 100,000 won fine
-
(2nd LD) New cases back above 600 amid spreading variants
-
N. Korea says U.S. offer to explain outcome of policy review 'well received'
-
MSCI newly includes 4 firms in Korea Index