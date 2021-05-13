(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on May 13)
Embrace opposing voices
President should ditch disqualified nominees
President Moon Jae-in has taken flak for refusing to accept growing calls -- not only from the opposition but also his own party -- for him to withdraw his nomination of "problematic" figures as Cabinet ministers. He reaffirmed his intention to appoint such figures Tuesday, requesting the National Assembly to send confirmation hearing reports on three nominees -- Lim Hye-sook as science minister, Noh Hyeong-ouk as land minister, and Park Jun-young as oceans minister -- by Friday.
Moon needs to reconsider the nomination of the three. Lim is under fire for having taken her family members on four overseas trips funded by the state-run National Research Foundation of Korea, while working as a university professor. She also faces allegations that she misappropriated taxpayers' money, and plagiarized a paper written by her student. Park faces allegations that his wife "smuggled" porcelain pieces into Korea when his family returned home from his stint at the Korean Embassy in the United Kingdom.
The conservative opposition People Power Party (PPP) and even some members of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) oppose their appointments. During the Assembly confirmation hearings, the three nominees came under attack for their ethical lapses. Should Moon push through their appointments, the number of Cabinet ministers tapped without the consensus of the opposition parties would increase to 32 under his administration.
Moon's reaction had been anticipated after he defended Cheong Wa Dae's vetting system during a press conference to mark the fourth anniversary of his inauguration Monday. "I don't regard it as a screening failure simply because of the objections from the opposition parties. We cannot select people fit for their jobs as long as confirmation hearings are used only to humiliate nominees and focus on finding fault with them."
Moon's comments are disappointing as he was trying to blame the National Assembly, particularly opposition lawmakers, for Cheong Wa's failed vetting procedure. Now he should pay heed to a group of the DPK's freshman lawmakers who are calling for the withdrawal of at least one nomination. "We decided to recommend party leaders disqualify at least one nominee by adopting stricter nomination guidelines," Rep. Ko Young-in said Wednesday after a meeting of 81 first-term legislators.
Moon said that he felt as if he was sternly punished by the governing party's crushing defeat in the April 7 mayoral by-elections in Seoul and Busan. The election outcome was the result of a set of policy failures and his unilateral style of governing, coupled with the arrogance and hypocrisy of the ruling elite. Cheong Wa Dae and the DPK should listen more carefully to what the public is saying.
The opposition PPP, for its part, should not employ all-or-nothing tactics. It is not desirable to link the issue of Prime Minister nominee Kim Boo-kyum to other unfit ministerial nominees. It should deal with the problem through dialogue and compromise with the DPK to make Moon ditch the most unqualified figures for Cabinet ministers.
(END)
-
BTS to perform new single 'Butter' at Billboard Music Awards
-
(Yonhap Feature) From Oscar-winning Youn Yuh-jung to fashion guru Milanonna, the uncommon grandmas that young S. Koreans love
-
Harvard professor accuses Korean-American scholar of 'savage attacks' on his much-criticized comfort women paper
-
(LEAD) K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
(Yonhap Feature) From Oscar-winning Youn Yuh-jung to fashion guru Milanonna, the uncommon grandmas that young S. Koreans love
-
(LEAD) S. Korean dance company teams up with Coldplay for Brit Awards performance
-
(LEAD) K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
Late Samsung chairman's artworks donated to MMCA include symbolic masterpieces
-
U.S. rebuts Chinese warning for Bangladesh to stay away from 'Quad'
-
Unlicensed e-scooter drivers to face 100,000 won fine
-
(2nd LD) New cases back above 600 amid spreading variants
-
MSCI newly includes 4 firms in Korea Index
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea reports largest job growth in almost 7 years in April