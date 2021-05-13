(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on May 13)

The freshman lawmakers' position carries significance as it was made public after the president again requested the legislature send him the required report on the three nominees by Friday. The three controversial nominees are Science and ICT Minister nominee Lim Hye-sook, Oceans and Fisheries Minister nominee Park Jun-young and Land Minister nominee Noh Hyeong-ouk. In a special address on Monday to mark his fourth year in office, Moon made remarks suggesting that he was committed to all three nominees. He said their appointments did not signify any kind of Blue House failure to screen candidates for appointments properly. Political analysts linked his comments to the need to rally support from DP lawmakers to press ahead with the appointments despite ethical lapses in the three candidates' pasts. The only DP lawmaker against their appointment was Rep. Lee Sang-min, a fifth-term lawmaker. The action the political freshmen took under such circumstances reflected their idealistic hope that their voices would be heard in the Blue House.