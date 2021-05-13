Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 May 13, 2021

SEOUL, May 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 29/17 Sunny 0

Incheon 24/15 Sunny 0

Suwon 28/14 Sunny 0

Cheongju 29/15 Sunny 0

Daejeon 30/14 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 29/13 Sunny 0

Gangneung 23/12 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 29/16 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 30/17 Cloudy 20

Jeju 23/17 Sunny 20

Daegu 29/12 Sunny 0

Busan 23/16 Cloudy 0

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!