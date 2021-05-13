SK Innovation remains in red in Q1
All News 09:24 May 13, 2021
SEOUL, May 13 (Yonhap) -- SK Innovation Co. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net loss of 368.1 billion won (US$325.3 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.
Operating profit for the January-March period was 502.5 billion, compared with a loss of 1.81 trillion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 16.4 percent to 9.23 trillion won.
The operating profit was 37.5 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS to perform new single 'Butter' at Billboard Music Awards
-
(Yonhap Feature) Bubble? No, young Korean artists see crypto art as fresh opportunity
-
(Yonhap Feature) From Oscar-winning Youn Yuh-jung to fashion guru Milanonna, the uncommon grandmas that young S. Koreans love
-
(LEAD) K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
Most Saved
-
(Yonhap Feature) From Oscar-winning Youn Yuh-jung to fashion guru Milanonna, the uncommon grandmas that young S. Koreans love
-
(LEAD) S. Korean dance company teams up with Coldplay for Brit Awards performance
-
(LEAD) K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
Late Samsung chairman's artworks donated to MMCA include symbolic masterpieces
-
U.S. rebuts Chinese warning for Bangladesh to stay away from 'Quad'
-
Unlicensed e-scooter drivers to face 100,000 won fine
-
(2nd LD) New cases back above 600 amid spreading variants
-
MSCI newly includes 4 firms in Korea Index
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea reports largest job growth in almost 7 years in April