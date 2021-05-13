Regulator OKs Naver-Hybe's deal to merge K-pop fan community platform service
SEOUL, May 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's antitrust regulator said Thursday it has approved a deal by leading portal operator Naver Corp. and Hybe Co., the K-pop powerhouse behind BTS, to merge their K-pop fan community platform services.
In January, Naver and Hybe announced a deal to combine their K-pop fan community platform services, V-LIVE and Weverse, in a bid to reach out to more global fans.
Under the deal, Weverse Co. Inc., an affiliate of Hybe, will take over Naver's V-LIVE business, and Naver will acquire a 49 percent stake in Weverse Co. for 412 billion won (US$363 million).
The Korea Fair Trade Commission said it has given the green light to the proposed deal as it is not likely to hurt market competition.
The watchdog said the deal will not hamper competition as there are already many operators providing similar online community services for K-pop fans.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Yonhap Feature) Bubble? No, young Korean artists see crypto art as fresh opportunity
-
BTS to perform new single 'Butter' at Billboard Music Awards
-
(Yonhap Feature) From Oscar-winning Youn Yuh-jung to fashion guru Milanonna, the uncommon grandmas that young S. Koreans love
-
(LEAD) K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
(Yonhap Feature) From Oscar-winning Youn Yuh-jung to fashion guru Milanonna, the uncommon grandmas that young S. Koreans love
-
(LEAD) S. Korean dance company teams up with Coldplay for Brit Awards performance
-
(LEAD) K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
Late Samsung chairman's artworks donated to MMCA include symbolic masterpieces
-
U.S. rebuts Chinese warning for Bangladesh to stay away from 'Quad'
-
Unlicensed e-scooter drivers to face 100,000 won fine
-
(2nd LD) New cases back above 600 amid spreading variants
-
New cases rebound to over 700 amid little progress in vaccinations
-
N. Korea leaves out photos of inter-Korean summit from album of leader's diplomatic activities