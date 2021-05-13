Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hanwha Life Insurance Q1 net income up 300.7 pct. to 336.4 bln won

All News 09:31 May 13, 2021

SEOUL, May 13 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Life Insurance Co. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net profit of 336.4 billion won (US$297.4 million), up 300.7 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the January-March period was 436.7 billion won, up 337.4 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 13.9 percent to 7 trillion won.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!