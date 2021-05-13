K-pop rookie Enhypen sweeps Oricon album charts ahead of Japan debut
SEOUL, May 13 (Yonhap) -- K-pop boy band Enhypen has topped Japan's key monthly music chart with its latest album after ranking No. 1 on the weekly and daily album charts, its management agency said Thursday.
The group's second EP, "Border: Carnival," sat atop Oricon's monthly album chart for April, which was released Wednesday, according to Belift Lab.
Previously, the EP ranked No. 1 on the Japanese music tracker's daily album chart on April 30, four days after its release. It also stayed atop Oricon's weekly album chart for the past two weeks.
Enhypen is the first among both Japanese and overseas acts to rank No. 1 for two straight weeks on the weekly chart this year.
The seven-piece act, which includes Japanese member Niki, garnered a huge fan base in Tokyo as "I-Land," Korean broadcaster Mnet's audition show that picked the group members, aired in the country.
Enhypen is set to debut in Japan on July 6 with single "Border: Hakanai," which will include a new Japanese song and two Japanese versions of pre-released Korean songs "Given-Taken" and "Let Me In."
