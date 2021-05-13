Customs office seizes 7.2 bln won worth of smuggled cigarettes
SEOUL, May 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's customs office said Thursday it has seized around 1.79 million trafficked cigarette packs worth 7.2 billion won (US$6.3 million) and arrested 41 smugglers and local distributors.
The Korea Customs Service said the number of smuggled cigarettes more than doubled from about 754,000 packs a year earlier as it carried out a sweeping crackdown on tobacco trafficking in the first quarter.
In particular, the number of cigarettes smuggled from China reached 890,000 packs, the largest-ever amount. Chinese cigarettes accounted for 49 percent of the confiscated tobacco.
Smugglers have brought more cigarettes into South Korea by disguising them as ordinary cargoes since last year as foreign travel was disrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
South Korean smokers purchased 3.59 billion 20-cigarette packs last year, up 4.1 percent from a year earlier, amid the pandemic, according to data from the finance ministry.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Yonhap Feature) Bubble? No, young Korean artists see crypto art as fresh opportunity
-
BTS to perform new single 'Butter' at Billboard Music Awards
-
(Yonhap Feature) From Oscar-winning Youn Yuh-jung to fashion guru Milanonna, the uncommon grandmas that young S. Koreans love
-
(LEAD) K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
(Yonhap Feature) From Oscar-winning Youn Yuh-jung to fashion guru Milanonna, the uncommon grandmas that young S. Koreans love
-
(LEAD) S. Korean dance company teams up with Coldplay for Brit Awards performance
-
(LEAD) K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
Late Samsung chairman's artworks donated to MMCA include symbolic masterpieces
-
U.S. rebuts Chinese warning for Bangladesh to stay away from 'Quad'
-
Unlicensed e-scooter drivers to face 100,000 won fine
-
New cases rebound to over 700 amid little progress in vaccinations
-
(2nd LD) New cases back above 600 amid spreading variants
-
N. Korea leaves out photos of inter-Korean summit from album of leader's diplomatic activities