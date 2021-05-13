Korea Shipbuilding wins 183 bln won order for 2 LPG carriers
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, May 13 (Yonhap) -- Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) said Thursday that it has bagged a 183 billion won (US$162 million) order to build two liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers.
The order placed by South Korean shipper KSS Line Ltd. calls for Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., a unit of KSOE, to deliver 86,000-cubic-meter LPG carriers starting in the first half of 2023, KSOE said.
The ships, 230 meters long, 32.25 meters wide and 23.75 meters high, will be equipped with LPG dual engines to reduce emissions, said KSOE, the subholding company of Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Co. (HHIH).
KSOE said it has been leading the global LPG carrier market, obtaining orders for 34 LPG carriers, which amounts to about 60 percent of 58 ships globally ordered this year.
The company predicted demand for LPG carriers and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers to rise on the back of economic recovery.
