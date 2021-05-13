E-Mart Q1 net income up 129.4 pct. to 102.1 bln won
All News 13:20 May 13, 2021
SEOUL, May 13 (Yonhap) -- E-Mart Inc. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net income of 102.1 billion won (US$90.3 million), up 129.4 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 123.2 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 48.4 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 13.1 percent to 5.89 trillion won.
The operating profit was 5.0 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
