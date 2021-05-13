Oceans minister nominee steps down over wife's alleged smuggling of porcelain ware
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, May 13 (Yonhap) -- The nominee for the new oceans minister stepped down Thursday amid a growing controversy over his wife's alleged smuggling of porcelain ware.
Vice Oceans Minister Park Jun-young, who was nominated for the top post at the ministry last month, has been facing criticism over allegations that his wife brought a large number of teaware, plates and ornaments without going through proper customs declarations, when he was dispatched to the South Korean Embassy in London from 2015 to 2018.
Some of the items were also sold at a cafe, which his wife opened last year.
His resignation also came as a group of first-term lawmakers of the ruling Democratic Party urged President Moon Jae-in to withdraw at least one of three minister nominees, including the ones for the science ministry and the land ministry, as Moon's nominations did not fully meet public consensus.
Park has served in various positions at the ministry, such as deputy minister for planning and coordination. The 53-year-old veteran bureaucrat also worked at the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations for three years.
